Teen accused of killing parents to stand trial as adult

Antonio Armstrong Jr. will be tried as adult in murder case.

HOUSTON - There are new developments in a 2016 homicide case: a teenager charged with murdering his parents will stand trial as an adult.

During a hearing Wednesday, a judge denied the motion to move Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s case back to juvenile court.

He was just 16 years old when police say he shot and killed his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr..

Armstrong is now 19 years old and has denied killing his parents, telling investigators there was an intruder in the home.

His attorneys said they and the teen are ready for this next chapter to begin.

Jury selection begins Friday and the trial will begin with opening statements Tuesday.

Attorneys believe the trial could last a month.

