Teacher's resignation sought after controversial President Trump assignment

BAYTOWN, Texas - A Texas state representative is calling for the resignation of a Goose Creek ISD teacher stemming from an assignment handed out last week.

An excerpt of an essay titled Trump Against American Values by Parker was handed out by a seventh-grade Highland Junior High School teacher, a district representative confirmed to KPRC2.

It starts by saying “throughout Donald Trump’s time in the American spotlight we have come to see his true colors. From the beginning of his presidency, we have witnessed insensitive remarks toward other racial and cultural groups.”

Students were given multiple choice options such as “America’s future is in great danger and Mexican Americans are the major group upset with President Trump.”

Goose Creek ISD says though Trump was the subject mentioned in the passage, the purpose of the assignment had nothing to do with politics.

“The passage was part of a series of 10 passages designed to help students practice inference and point of view, both of which are part of the STAAR test,” said Elizabeth Dombrowa with the district. “Clearly the teacher did not use good judgment or did not review the materials that she received from an outside source thoroughly. The matter was addressed with the teacher and the materials will no longer be used. The matter has been settled at the campus level, as appropriate.”

The assignment caught the attention of state Rep. Briscoe Cain. The TX HD 128 representative called for the unidentified teacher’s resignation in a post on his Facebook page Tuesday.

“No teacher should attempt to indoctrinate a child to their ideology no matter who is in the White House,” his post went on to say.

Dombrowa said prior to Rep. Cain’s post Superintendent Randal O’Brien addressed the assignment with the teacher and pulled the material, which will no longer be used.

Caroline Sebren lives across from Highland Junior High School and has a niece who attends the school. She said she would have been upset had her child brought that assignment home but she doesn’t believe the teacher should be fired.

“I personally I believe if she’s truly sorry that she deserves a second chance,” Sebren said.

District officials say the teacher has received countless death threats from parents that were upset about the assignment.

