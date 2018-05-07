Mother says teacher's controversial text messages about special-needs child accidentally sent to her

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A parent is outraged after she says a teacher's text message about her son, with special-needs, was sent to her by mistake.

"The text wasn't meant for me. Who was it meant for?” asked Tiffany Elfstrom, after she received two disturbing messages from the teacher of her 13-year-old son, Jayden.

Elfstrom said she was on the phone with that teacher as she was getting alerts about the text messages.

She read the text messages aloud for KPRC 2. The first one said: "Today at 8:47 a.m., this little MF'er is crying like a baby for mommy because he wants to go home." The second one, at 8:49 a.m., said: "OMG, OMG I just want to OMGGGG pull all of my (expletive) hair out."

Elfstrom’s son has special needs. She said he attends special classes at Levi Fry Intermediate School, which is part of the Texas City Independent School District.

Elfstrom said Jayden has been diagnosed with autism; attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD; and bipolar disorder. She said the teacher claimed she had intended to send the messages to herself.

"She told me that she was trying to text herself. Now, I'm not tech savvy or smart, but I'm not tech stupid either," Elfstrom said.

Elfstrom said she came to school to pick up her son and showed the messages to an assistant principal.

"She got teary-eyed and said, 'I can't tell you I'm sorry enough,'" Elfstrom said.

A spokesperson for Texas City ISD released the following statement:

"The teacher admitted to sending the text but did not intend to send it to the parent.

"No matter her intention, the text is highly inappropriate and does not represent the character of people we want teaching our students. She was immediately removed from the classroom. We investigated the incident and she no longer has a contract with our district."

