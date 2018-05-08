T-Mobile customers report massive outage in Houston area

HOUSTON - Customers of T-Mobile reported a massive outage Tuesday in the Houston area.

Several customers sent emails to the KPRC2 Newsroom, saying that their cellphones were showing a “No Service” message.

The website DownDetector.com, which tracks outages based on user feedback, showed a bull's-eye over Houston of T-Mobile problems being reported.

A spokesman for T-Mobile said a fiber optic cable had been cut and crews are working to get the issue resolved.

The spokesman said the outage is likely affecting all wireless carriers. DownDetector.com showed that some AT&T and Metro PCS customers were also reporting issues.

Several people in the KPRC2 newsroom had regular service for their cellphones on other networks.

It was not immediately clear when the issue would be resolved.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.