Swimming in gulf-facing beaches Monday? National Weather service has a warning for you

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service in Houston is warning swimmers who are thinking about setting out to swim Monday to take some precautions.

It announced that there is a high rip current risk in effect along the gulf-facing beaches in Houston and Galveston through Tuesday evening. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from the shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures, such as groins, jetties and piers.

For those who still want to give it a go, the National Weather Service is recommending swimming near a lifeguard.

If a swimmer is caught in a rip current, the National Weather Service says to not fight the current, swim out of the current, then swim to shore. If you can't escape the rip current, float or tread water.

If a swimmer is in need of assistance, call for help.

Are you planning a visit to the beach this holiday weekend? Or for summer break? Are you familiar with rip currents? They can be DEADLY, 12 people have already been killed this year.

