Sweeny HS student accused of leaving 'hit list' in classroom

SWEENY, Texas - Sweeny ISD school officials notified parents of a potential school threat after a teacher found a hit list in a classroom and notified authorities. The 16-year-old student will soon face charges for posing a terroristic threat, a misdemeanor, according to the Brazoria County District Attorney.

Officials said at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a teacher had found something a student had left behind, which prompted an investigation.

"A student created a list of names and titled that list -- 'hit list,'" said Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill.

Officials said the list contained a list of several students' names. Meanwhile, parents of those children were given the option of bringing their children home with an excused absence. Other parents were notified later.

"I was shocked when the phone call came in Wednesday night," said Sweeny High School parent Linda Massey. "I never dreamed that was what they were calling for."

Sweeny ISD and the Sweeny Police Department began to investigate the potential threat.

"They questioned students and also did some hand writing analysis where they could determine the student who was responsible for creating that list," Hill said.

The district released a statement saying:

"At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, it was reported to Sweeny High School administration that a current student created a 'hit list.' This report triggered an investigation involving SHS Administration, Sweeny ISD Police, and local law enforcement investigators. All parents of students who were involved were immediately contacted and given the option to remove their student without penalty until the investigation was complete. The results of the investigation provided no legitimate information that gives the District concern of an immediate threat. While the investigation found that the threat was not viable, consequences have been assigned in accordance with the Sweeny ISD Student Code of Conduct and state law.

"Be assured that student and staff safety is our number one priority. Please remind your student that if he or she sees something, say something. Together with staff, students, and parents, we will continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment for each Sweeny ISD student."

Hill said the student will face consequences for the fear it caused.

"That consequence is in alignment with what the law enforcement determined, so since they're classifying it as a terroristic threat -- so we are likewise assigning a discipline in alignment with that, which is alternative placement," Hill said.

The 16-year-old student was removed from the school. Brazoria County District Attorney, Jeri Yenne, said her office is in the process of filing misdemeanor charges in the juvenile system for posing a terroristic threat.

