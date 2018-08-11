SUV billboard helps find man a kidney donor

PASADENA, Texas - It was a unique effort to help her husband find a kidney when Alicia Stockton used her SUV as a billboard to find a donor, but it worked.

On Tuesday, it became a reality when they checked into the hospital at UTMB’S Texas Transplant Center.

“I just feel like I’m free now, I don’t have to worry about going in and attaching to a machine for hours a day, three days a week,” explained Steven Stockton. “I’m just ready to go on and live a real life again. Just to be able to spend more time with them (his family) and enjoy every minute of every day.”

Stockton has been on dialysis for about four years and in 2017 had both of his legs amputated.

His wife posted the sign on their SUV for months and they would receive calls, but nothing happened until they went out to eat in May.

While the Stocktons were ordering food at Oriental Wok in Pasadena, Melinda Cavazos was the one who took their order.

“That day, I saw the truck they were in at the drive-thru,” Cavazos said. “I asked her, 'Your husband needs a kidney?' She goes, ‘Yes,’ I said, ‘I’ll do it!'”

Fast forward to now and after hours of surgery, the transplant is complete, and both Cavazos and Stockton are doing well.

“I just feel like I’ve opened a door he needed to go through,” said Cavazos. “People tell me, ‘You’re an angel, you’re a hero.’ I don’t feel like that. I Just feel like he needed help and I helped him, that’s it there’s really no words for it.”

“It’s been surreal, is the best word, it’s kind of one of those things you don’t believe it until it actually happens and you want to believe it and it’s just been the greatest feeling on earth,” said Stockton.

Cavazos hopes this will inspire others to donate their kidney to someone in need.

“Do it, I mean you’re not going to take your kidney with you when you die,” said Cavazos. “You can live on one kidney. I’m living on one kidney right now.”

“She will always be like a sister and extended family to me for the rest of my life,” said Stockton, who was discharged on Friday. “She gave me at least double the life span I would have had, at least off of that on dialysis. It just gives me more time to be here and enjoy life and be with my family, the gift she gave me, she could never know how much it means to me.”

If you’re interested in donating a kidney check out UTMB’s Kidney Transplant Program.

The family set up a GoFundMe page if you are interested in helping them out with medical costs.

