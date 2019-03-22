Suspect in Santa Fe shooting won't face federal charges

People view a memorial erected in front of Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 28, 2018.

HOUSTON - Federal prosecutors have announced they will not be pursuing federal charges against the accused Santa Fe High School gunman.

Right now 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzsi is facing state murder charges.

Ten people died and 13 others were hurt when investigators say he opened fire inside Santa Fe High last May.

Earlier this week, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas met with victims and their families but ultimately decided not to pursue federal charges.

Another hearing in the case is set for May 10.

A change of venue was just granted last month for the trial.



