Supporters of John Hernandez's family to hold protest after mistrial

HOUSTON - Supporters of the John Hernandez family have planned a demonstration Monday afternoon against the mistrial of Terry Thompson.

A judge declared the mistrial on Saturday after the jury deadlocked in the first murder trial.

Thompson and his wife, Chauna, a former Harris County deputy, are each charged with murder in connection with the death of John Hernandez after a May 28, 2017, confrontation outside the Denny’s restaurant on Crosby Freeway in northeast Houston.

Members of the Hernandez family said the mistrial was unfair, grueling and painful for them to relive again. They said Hernandez's mother was recently hospitalized and a retrial will put the family through the pain of the first trial once again.

"We continue to stand alongside the Hernandez family in seeking #justiceForJohn. The last two weeks have been grueling for them and we know that a retrial will have them once again go through the motions of having to relive the entries tragedy. We hope that the prosecutions gets more time to prepare this time around and that at the end of the day, the Hernandez and the community get the justice they deserve," said Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL.

