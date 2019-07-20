Super fans expected to pack NRG Stadium for Real Madrid-Bayern Munich matchup

HOUSTON - Olay, olay, olay, olay!

There’s cheer in the air and a buzz around Houston today, and for a good reason.

“There’s a big game, Real Madrid versus Bayern Munich, first time they have come to Houston,” said Eddie Mendoza, president of the Real Madrid Peña.

The two European soccer powerhouses flew thousands of miles to face off at NRG Stadium on Saturday night in front of a crowd of over 60,000 fans from around the country.

“It’s going to be ridiculous. We have been waiting for this for the past six months. It’s pretty much like Christmas,” said Mendoza. “It’s an incredibly big deal. They have never come to Houston. They always go to LA, Chicago, Miami. They are going to love it (in Houston) and they will be back."

Word leaked on social media that Real Madrid players were staying at the Four Seasons downtown and dozens of soccer fans stood outside the hotel hoping to get a glimpse of the soccer superstars.

“I am a big fan. I drove about six hours to come here today. I’m from the valley, from McAllen,” said one Real Madrid fan.

Bayern Munich fans also made their presence felt in Houston Friday. They lined the street outside the Post Oaks Hotel in Houston, where Bayern players are staying, according to the president of the Bayern Munich Fan Club of Texas, Justin Gardner.

“I’m just so pumped for this. Everyone is. I mean, fans from all over the nation are coming in, especially from Texas,” Gardner said.

No matter who wins or loses the match, Houston’s soccer fan base scored a game-winning goal.

“It’s a dream come true for a lot of people who never thought they would get this chance and now they are here in our city, in our state, and we get to host them with and hang with them, and it’s going to be incredible,” said Gardner.

