The scene where a man fell off a Highway 288 bridge on Feb. 4, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston police said a man fell from a freeway overpass Monday in south Houston.

Police said the man was suicidal and was armed with a knife while he was walking around an overpass on Highway 288 at Reed Road around 6:15 p.m.

Police said the man jumped off the bridge and his condition is not known.

Police said the officers at the scene shot a "soft-impact weapon" at the man, but didn't hit him.

