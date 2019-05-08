Students stranded overnight at Cleveland ISD elementary school

CLEVELAND, Texas - About 60 students at Cleveland ISD's Southside Primary stayed at school overnight because of flooding in the area.

About 1,400 students were stranded after classes ended at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Parents gradually picked their children up throughout the night and morning.

Teachers and administrators cooked meals for the children, and they played games and watched movies.

Ask me again Why Cleveland ISD is amazing? We have the Best Students and the Best Staff and Faculty! Our amazing... Posted by Cleveland Independent School District on Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Students slept on cots, donated by the Red Cross, in a dark gymnasium.

“We’re going to be calling parents to see if they want to pick up their students or if we need to carry them home. Also, we’re going to provide transportation to all students, get them reunited with their families and we want to make sure they’re safe and sound throughout the week,” said Superintendent Chris Trotter.

A bus took about 10 to 15 children to their homes at 8 a.m. Wednesday after all students ate breakfast.

Classes were canceled Wednesday.

It was unclear when the school would resume classes.

