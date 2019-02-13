Student describes teacher's tattoos in improper relationship investigation, prosecutors say

Gianna Benardski, a former teacher at Brazosport High School, is accused of having an improper relationship with a student, a police report revealed.

FREEPORT, Texas - A Brazosport High School teacher is out of a job following allegations that she was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student, according to probable cause documents.

Records indicate that a Brazosport Independent School District officer escorted the school's varsity and junior varsity basketball teams in early December to a game in Wharton, where he noticed teacher Gianna Bednarski arrive with a toddler. After the game, Bednarski and the student began talking inside and outside the school, which struck the officer as odd, records show.

The officer said he saw Bednarski hand the child to the victim, to which the victim said "to some team members that the toddler was his child," according to documents.

On multiple occasions, the officer made note of the student talking with female students and Bednarski standing nearby, appearing upset, records show.

Later, the student was questioned and gave officers permission to look at his phone, where they saw Bednarski's cellphone number in it. Later, the student's mother called investigators and said her son wanted to talk, according to documents.

There, the student told investigators that he was, in fact, sexually intimate with Bednarski and was able to describe to them tattoos on her body in areas that would otherwise be hidden by clothing, the document read.

According to court documents, the boy said he had sex with Bednarski in her classroom twice, including one time when he stayed after school for tutoring.

Investigators said they obtained a search warrant for Bednarski's cellphone where they located nude photos of a woman, which were confirmed to be Bednarski by the victim.

Bednarski was booked in the Brazoria County Jail and charged with improper relationship between educator and student.

She is free on $50,000 bond.

The district released the following statement:

After receiving information regarding a Brazosport High School teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student, BISD police, administrators and local authorities began an investigation immediately and the teacher was placed on leave. As a result of the investigation, the teacher is no longer an employee in the district and has been arrested.

Brazosport ISD expects the highest standard of professionalism and integrity from its employees and takes allegations such as these very serious and will always investigate and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

We appreciate the thoroughness and immediate efforts of our administrators and the Brazosport ISD Police Department.

