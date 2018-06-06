'Stros bros: The brothers of Correa, Bregman drafted by Astros

HOUSTON - Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was the perfect person to deliver the news Wednesday when his younger brother, A.J. Bregman, was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 35th round of the 2018 MLB draft.

What makes the story even better?

Carlos Correa's younger brother, J.C. Correa, was selected by the Astros in the 33rd round.

Alex Bregman delivered the news to A.J. on the field at Minute Maid Park before the Astros played the Mariners in the second game of a two-game set. A.J. is a senior at Albuquerque Academy in New Mexico.

Alex said his brother, a left-handed pitcher who is committed to the University of New Mexico, had just finished criticizing his swing when he delivered the news.

"(I said) Stop worrying about my swing and check Twitter or something. You just got drafted by the 'Stros," Alex said to A.J.

Carlos' younger brother, J.C., played at Alvin Junior College and is signed to play at Lamar University. He is a pitcher.

"I just called him and he told me he was crying when he found out and right now he's very happy and excited," Carlos said.

The Astros also drafted Antonio Cruz, the grandson of Jose Cruz. Antonio is an infielder at Episcopal High School. His father is Jose Cruz Jr., the former Rice University and MLB star. His brother is Rice University freshman Trei Cruz.

