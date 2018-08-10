Store owner robbed, killed outside northeast Houston gas station

HOUSTON - A store owner was shot and killed Thursday outside a gas station in northeast Houston.
Police said the man who is part owner of the Gulf gas station on Liberty Road was leaving the store around 11:45 p.m. with bank deposits when a gunman shot the man several times and took the cash.
The victim died at the scene.
Police said a person of interest was taken into custody.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
