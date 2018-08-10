Store owner robbed, killed outside northeast Houston gas station

HOUSTON - A store owner was shot and killed Thursday outside a gas station in northeast Houston.

Police said the man who is part owner of the Gulf gas station on Liberty Road was leaving the store around 11:45 p.m. with bank deposits when a gunman shot the man several times and took the cash.

The victim died at the scene.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

