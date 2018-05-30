Bike theft ring busted in Midtown area, deputies say

HOUSTON - A bicycle theft ring was busted Wednesday in the Midtown area, according to deputies.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said 64 bicycles were recovered from a residence in the 1500 block of Truxillo between La Branch Street and Almeda Road.

KPRC2 Investigates' Joel Eisenbaum was on the scene and went live on Facebook. You can watch it below.

The bikes were stolen, then brought to the residence and stashed there, authorities said.

The bikes were then advertised as being for sale on different sites and social media groups, according to authorities.

Eisenbaum interviewed a nearby resident who showed up to see if his stolen bike was among the recovered bicycles.

Authorities used two flatbed trucks to take the bicycles away.

Deputies said they will work to reunite the stolen bikes with the property owners.

