Stick shift fail: Teen's ignorance halted carjacking efforts, police say

HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery for his role in an attempted carjacking in northwest Houston last month, according to Houston police.

Edrick Harrison is charged with robbery causing bodily injury after police said he pulled a woman from her vehicle and attempted to drive away in her vehicle in the 3900 block of Creekmont Drive around 11:55 p.m. on June 5.

Police said a woman was driving when she saw a two-vehicle crash involving one of her friends at the intersection of Creekmont Drive and Rosslyn Street. While she was stopped at the intersection, she saw several people leaving the scene and attempted to follow them, police said.

When she returned to the original crash scene, Harrison ran to her truck and began assaulting her, according to police. Harrison opened the truck door, pulled her from the vehicle and attempted to drive her truck away with several other people, police said.

Police said Harrison was unsuccessful in stealing the vehicle because he was not able to operate a manual transmission. He then left the scene on foot, but left behind court information from a previous arrest, according to investigators.

Harrison is not in custody.

Anyone with information on Harrison's whereabouts, or any other individuals involved in the case, is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.