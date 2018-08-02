Chase suspect in custody after standoff at grandmother's home day care, deputies say

A deputy carrying a child runs away from a home in Channelview, Texas, during a standoff Aug. 2, 2018.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A driver who led authorities on a short chase and opened fired on a deputy constable Thursday was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff inside a Channelview home that also serves as a day care, according to officials and state records.

The short pursuit involving Precinct 3 deputy constables ended after the driver crashed near Mincing and Ambrosden in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The male driver fired two shots at a deputy constable, who was not injured, the sheriff's office said.

A child and the child's mother stayed inside the vehicle, according to deputies.

Law enforcement said the search led them to the 1400 block of Leadenhall Circle where the driver was holed up inside the home's attic. The address of the home is 1454 Leadenhall Circle. State records showed that a day care operates at the home.

. @HCSOTexas Pct 3 and SWAT responding to a suspect which investigators say had barricaded themselves in a building in Channelview. Media Staging on N Silver Green Drive. Investigators said there was a crash and shots fired prior to the suspect barricading himself @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/OA7YenabyG — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) August 2, 2018

Video from Sky 2 showed SWAT officers removing children from the home. A total of eight children ranging in ages of 14 months to 18 years, were removed, officials said.

VIDEO: Deputies rescue children from Channelview home during standoff

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.