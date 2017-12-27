Standoff briefly closes part of westbound I-10 Katy Freeway

HOUSTON - A standoff prompted police to briefly close several lanes of westbound Interstate 10 Katy Freeway on Wednesday morning.

A Houston Transtar camera showed police forcing traffic off the freeway and into the managed lanes at Wirt Road. A few minutes later, police vehicles moved off the freeway and traffic resumed.

Houston police said the standoff involved people who fled the scene of a robbery at a business on Richmond Avenue near Las Palmas Street.

Police said that once the vehicle stopped on the freeway, the people in it refused to get out, police said.

It was not immediately clear how the standoff was resolved.

