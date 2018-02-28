Speeding driver dies in explosive crash after chase in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A speeding driver was killed Tuesday after a chase with police, authorities said.

Investigators said a Houston police officer saw a vehicle speeding along Parker near Hardy around 11:20 p.m. and tried to pull the driver over. Instead, the driver sped up to more than 80 mph, running red lights and stop signs, police said.

According to police, the driver, who family members identified as 33-year-old Amado Vidaurri, lost control trying to maneuver a curve, hit a concrete wall, which caused the vehicle to burst into flames, then flew through the air and into Halls Bayou.

Officers tried to pull Vidaurri out of the burning vehicle but the flames were too intense, police said.

Vidaurri died at the scene.

His sister said he was leaving her house and heading home when police started to chase him. She said Vidaurri called his girlfriend during the chase.

Vidaurri's sister said he didn't like police and wasn't going to stop for them.

He leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter.

