HOUSTON - Selena fans dressed the part as the Houston Symphony presented “The Music of Selena” this past weekend.

Here are some of the Selena-inspired looks seen at the symphony.

#HoustonTX At Jones Hall for The Music of Selena symphony with my mom & sister. Anything for Selinas!!!#SelenaQuintanilla pic.twitter.com/fsElnMpsML — Christopher Villegas (@ChrisVillegas88) July 13, 2019

I went to a Selena Symphony today 😍 pic.twitter.com/oTW2ZG3DbY — Vanessa (@_vanessaav_) July 14, 2019

Absolutely amazing!!! ISABEL MARIE SANCHEZ is a total success in the musical tribute to SELENA with the HOUSTON SYMPHONY! We are in awe!!! Feeling chills? Tears? We did too!!! Siempre Selena!!! https://t.co/eeXHz0Rzor — Jose Rosario (@7joserosario) July 14, 2019

Today's adventure with @latinaggie... The Music of Selena at the Houston Symphony. pic.twitter.com/IaMQ2GqtVd — Dr. Angelica Tello (@DrAngelicaTello) July 14, 2019

#AnyThingForSelenas — attending The Music of Selena at Houston Symphony https://t.co/VXX5BIChqs — MannyBigCity (@MannyBigCity) July 13, 2019

Just got back from the Houston Symphony’s tribute to Selena and it was amazing.. couldn’t stop singing! ❤️ https://t.co/yARZzcXSrT — Alyssa Saenz (@AlxssaSaenz) July 14, 2019

So I went to the Selena symphony tonight in Houston. I can’t tell y’all how amazing it was. For someone who grew up on Selena - I have a Selena tattoo for crying out loud - I never thought I would have the opportunity to hear those songs live. I was in tears the whole time. 10/10 — Lucille Apples (@LucilleApples) July 14, 2019

Going to the Houston Symphony for a Selena tribute! And yes I have a flower shirt on! #selena #comolaflor #houston #symphony — vanessa viramontes (@vviramontes) July 13, 2019

Houston Symphony - Music of Selena with @treyvaldez525. @ Downtown Houston https://t.co/i0O3YcdaBl — Carissa Hernandez (@TheCariLand) July 13, 2019

What a magical night at the Houston Symphony dedicated to the music of Selena! Attended with a group of #UHComadres (gracias @HopeSPacheco for organizing!) And even the Quintanilla familia was in attendance. 💜🥰 #SelenaVive #SelenaForever pic.twitter.com/ForUTrccH6 — Ruth María López, Ph.D. (@Ruth13L) July 13, 2019

I can’t believe Selena family was at the Houston symphony.😳I wish, I could’ve met Mrs. Quintanilla and AB. Yes baby I was their lol. Thanks again to @HopeSPacheco @HouSymphony 🎤🎼🎻🥀💜💜💜💜 — Judith Chicas (@Bbj_09) July 13, 2019

Selena’s fashion remains as iconic as ever! We put together ideas for looks to wear to The Music of Selena, part of our @BankofAmerica Summer Sounds series—get ready to grab your red lipstick & snap pics in the Smilebooth on July 12 & 13. https://t.co/eCDYT52TEK — Houston Symphony (@HouSymphony) July 10, 2019

Las Comadres Research team missing @mhoney_315 at the Houston symphony-Music of Selena. What a Beautiful tribute! #UHComadres #WorkHardPlayHard pic.twitter.com/x6XxfiK3Ul — Hope Pacheco (@HopeSPacheco) July 13, 2019

The Houston Symphony is the first orchestra to perform a full-length show dedicated to the music of Selena.

