HOUSTON - It's A huge milestone in American space exploration history -- the launching of the SpaceX Crew Dragon, a space capsule that will be mounted on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which will boost Crew Dragon into space.

The test flight, dubbed Demo-1, will launch Crew Dragon to the International Space Station, a step in the right direction for the U.S. to reduce its dependence on Russia for transport to the ISS. NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman said the SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch will make for huge strides in America's quest to do research out of this world.

"This is the golden age of the next generation of space travel," Wiseman said.

Wiseman, a former U.S. Navy commander, was one of the astronauts to head to the International Space Station in 2014, and he said this operation will help significantly in researching conditions to make sure things are safe for human flight.

"This is an important mission because the next time they fly this mission, (astronauts) will be on it," Wiseman said.

The inaugural flight of Crew Dragon will have no crew and is designed to validate end-to-end systems and capabilities, leading to certification to fly the crew. The test flight breaks boundaries. This is part of NASA's public-private partnership program, the Commercial Crew Program.

"It'll be the first time since we stopped flying the Space Shuttle (that) we're preparing to launch humans from Florida, and so I think for everybody in Houston it's exciting. For everyone at NASA, it's incredible," Wiseman said.

The Commercial Crew Program's goal is to enable safe, reliable and cost-effective crew transportation to and from the ISS. NASA can then focus its efforts on deep space exploration.

"We asked SpaceX and Boeing to build us rockets to get us to the International Space Station, and then they went off and did it. This is the first time that we're going to fly on rockets that were designed by commercial entities, private business. It's government-funded, but it's not a government program per se, and the companies went off, and they have done it. It's amazing."

On Saturday at 1:49 a.m. Central Time, the SpaceX Crew Dragon will launch with Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral, the same place as the historic launch to the moon. The moon and Mars continue to be sought-after destinations for NASA, but for now, the destination for Crew Dragon will be in lower Earth orbit at the ISS. The capsule will be carrying 400 pounds of equipment.

"For NASA, we want to see its on-orbit performance. How the systems are going to be working together," Kathy Leuders, NASA crew vehicle manager, said in a pre-launch debrief at the Kennedy Space Center on Thursday.

"We're NASA. We love backups. Now that we're going to have Boeing, SpaceX and Russia all launching humans to the ISS, that's just healthy for any space operation," Wiseman said.

The Crew Dragon, which was built to hold people, will be unmanned Saturday. "Ripley," a dummy, will be fitted with sensors to give scientists an idea of how humans may be impacted by the mission. The capsule is designed to hold up to seven people. SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted a picture of the mannequin.

"We would like to have a crew up at the Space Station by the end of 2019," Leuders said.

Crew Dragon is designed to dock on its own around 5 a.m. CT at the ISS after the Falcon 9 detaches in space. The ISS has enabled astronauts to conduct critical research in space.

"It's in lower Earth orbit. This is our premier laboratory to do research on humans and materials to enable us out to Mars and hopefully beyond, so the work that we're doing up there does help people on Earth. All the science that we are executing is for the people on Earth and for deep space exploration," Wiseman said.

NASA officials said after landing at the ISS, it will go on a five-day mission, re-enter the atmosphere and then splash down in the Atlantic Ocean.

"The SpaceX team is working, and then, when it gets close to the International Space Station, then NASA will take over the Mission Control functions," Wiseman said. "The amount of simulations we've been doing in buildup, the amount of readiness reviews, management discussions ... all across the U.S., everybody is assembled in Florida and the work has been pretty deep," Wiseman said.

Boeing is also expected to do a demo launch for its commercial capsule in July or August.

"I truly believe that the strongest nations are the ones that go out and explore," Wiseman said. "Going further than anyone has, that is kind of the point of humanity."

For Wiseman, Saturday's launch is just the beginning of proving that the sky is never the limit.

"If every single person could get off our planet and look back at it, it would change the way we think about everything," Wiseman said. "We are really on a planet that orbits the Sun. It's a beautiful thing to get to look at, and we are starting to open the doors to make that a possibility for just many, many people."

He hopes that these missions inspire the future generation.

"You really never know when you're going to make that connection with someone ... some young person out there who is going to have the next incredible idea, and the thing that you do -- that one little thing -- you don't even mean to mentor them, you don't even mean to touch their lives, but they see something great, and they want to be a part of something great. Even if they don't join the space program, they can go off and develop some nuclear power plant -- anything, and they can improve the world," Wiseman said. "Sparking that enthusiasm in our youth is, to me, very important."

To watch the launch, click here. The launch will happen at 1:49 a.m. CT Saturday, March 2, but coverage of the event will begin at 1 a.m. CT.

