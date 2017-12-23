SpaceX launches rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California

LOMPOC, Calif. - SpaceX launched Iridium-4 from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Friday.

It's the fourth set of 10 satellites in a series of 75 that SpaceX will launch for Iridium’s global satellite constellation, Iridium® NEXT.

WATCH: SpaceX launches rocket from California on Dec. 22, 2017

Falcon 9’s first stage for the Iridium-4 mission previously supported the Iridium-2 mission from SLC-4E in June 2017.

SpaceX did not attempt to recover Falcon 9’s first stage after launch.

