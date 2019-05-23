LIVE STREAM: NASA to make major announcement in Artemis program's return to moon

HOUSTON - NASA Thursday afternoon will announce a development in the Artemis program's lunar exploration plans.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine will make the announcement at 12 p.m.

Artemis is the name of NASA's program to return astronauts to the moon by 2024, including the first woman.

"As a result of Artemis, NASA will be able to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon by 2028 to uncover new scientific discoveries, demonstrate new technological advancements, and lay the foundation for private companies to build a lunar economy," NASA's website reads.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.