Southwest Inn fire: Lawsuit filed over liens filed to recoup medical care costs

HOUSTON - More than five years ago, a Southwest Inn fire killed five Houston firefighters. The family of one fallen firefighter is taking action after filing a lawsuit against the city of Houston.

The lawsuit is asking for written proof that the city will not pursue liens against the families of the fallen firefighters, along with repayment for attorney fees.

Early in July, KPRC reported that a law firm hired by the city in 2016 moved to recoup medical expenses for the fire victims, by filing liens on their estates. Mayor Sylvester Turner said the liens took place before he was in office and that the city would not attempt to collect from the estates.

KPRC2 reached out to the city of Houston for a comment on the lawsuit. A spokesperson responded by saying city officials are talking to attorneys for additional information

