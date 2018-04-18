South Houston HS student accused of threatening to shoot up school

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas - An 18-year-old South Houston High School student was arrested Tuesday by the Pasadena Independent School District Police Department after authorities said he made a terroristic threat against the school.

Michael Lee Perkins is charged with exhibition of a firearm and is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Perkins sent the threat to another student via text message, authorities said. He threatened to shoot up the school and the student who received the text message was the one who notified police.

When Perkins arrived at school the following day, he was detained.

Perkins did not have a weapon and admitted to sending the text message, authorities said.

Here is a statement from the school:

"The safety of our students is always our primary concern. A South Houston High School student was arrested without incident on Tuesday, April 17, for making a terroristic threat to the school via text. The threat was quickly reported to the Pasadena ISD Police Department who immediately investigated and apprehended the student before school. This is an isolated incident which occurred outside of school. Although students were never in danger, Pasadena ISD takes every threat seriously, those who choose to make such threats will be prosecuted."

