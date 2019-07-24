Free heart screenings to be provided to Houston-area high school student-athletes

KPRC2

HOUSTON - “I had been told I had suffered cardiac arrest right there at the school. I just remember I collapsed and everything went bright white.”

That’s what 16-year-old Adrian Storey said happened to him last August when he collapsed after running sprints during his baseball class.

“I had no idea anything was wrong with me,” Storey said.

What can you do to protect your kids?

To protect your children from ever having to go through what Storey went through that day, KPRC 2 is teaming up with the Cody Stephens Foundation, the Memorial Athletic Club, Rock Sports and Spine, the Parisi Speed School, the Berkeley Eye Center, and River Oaks Paint and Body to offer all student-athletes, ages 11 to 25 years old, a free, in-depth, heart screening that can detect hidden heart defects a normal sports exam can’t find.

Free screenings

Two heart screenings are being provided over the next two weeks. The screenings are free.

When are they?

The first will be held July 28 at the Memorial Athletic Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second is the Cameron Juniel Heart Screen. It will be held Aug. 3 at the Pearland Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To attend these events, you must register your child in advance. Click on the links above to do so.

