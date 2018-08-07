News

Sneak peek of Houston Methodist's new state-of-the-art Walter Tower in Texas Medical Center

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center unveiled its new state-of-the-art Walter Tower on Tuesday morning.

The hospital gave a sneak peak of the 22-story tower at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The tower is called Paula and Joseph C. "Rusty" Walter III Tower and features state-of-the-art technology for cardiovascular surgery and neurosurgery.

KPRC 2 reporter Haley Hernandez took a tour of the new tower.

Here's what the building features:

  • 366 patient beds, including private ICU beds
  • 18 high-tech rooms, including four hybrid operating rooms.
  • An Intraoperative MRI that will allow surgeons to scan patients during procedures
  • A surgical theater
  • A helipad 

