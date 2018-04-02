Smoke and sirens after incident at Chevron Phillips Baytown facility

Neighbors say they saw smoke and heard sirens after what Chevron Phillips calls an "UpsetUnit incident" at its facility in Baytown.

According to a message from the East Harris County Manufacturers Association, the incident took place around 11:05 p.m. Sunday.

The alert stated that flames or flaring, noise, sirens and smoke may be noticeable to the community.

The facility is working with local officials to resolve the situation.

