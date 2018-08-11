Small gator makes Houston Arboretum pond its new home

A small gator has made a pond at the Houston Arboretum its new home.

The 2-3-foot-long alligator is most likely 3 years old, according to Christine Mansfield, marketing and development manager at Houston Arboretum and Nature Center.

Mansfield said the baby gator was first sighted last summer, but finally got proof with photos in April. This is the first alligator reported at the Arboretum and likely came from the Buffalo Bayou, she said.

