Shooting outside bar in NW Houston leaves two wounded, police say

HOUSTON - Police said two groups of males were involved in some type of disagreement that led to physical fights and a shooting that left two wounded.

The violence broke out in front of the El Torito VIP Bar in the 400 block of West Little York Road near I-45.

Police said one male was shot in the face and taken to a hospital by ambulance, while another who was shot was taken to Methodist Hospital in a private car.

Two men hurt after being beaten were also taken to hospitals by ambulances.

Police are looking for suspects in the violent breakout.

