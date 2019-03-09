Shooting leaves Shell gas station clerk dead in northwest Harris County

A Shell gas station clerk was shot and killed Friday night on FM 1960 in northwest Harris County.

HOUSTON - Deputies are searching for the shooter who killed a clerk at a Shell gas station in northwest Harris County.

Deputies arrived at the gas station on Farm-to-Market 1960 and Perry Road around 10 p.m. Friday and found the store clerk's body.

Investigators said it's too early in the investigation to determine if this was a robbery.

Deputies said surveillance cameras caught the shooting and will use it to help track down the gunman.

@HCSOTexas responded to a shooting at a convenience store located at 11999 Perry Road, near Cypress Creek Parkway. A female at the location has been shot and has been pronounced deceased. An active search for suspect(s) is underway. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 9, 2019

