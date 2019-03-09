Shooting leaves Shell gas station clerk dead in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - Deputies are searching for the shooter who killed a clerk at a Shell gas station in northwest Harris County.
Deputies arrived at the gas station on Farm-to-Market 1960 and Perry Road around 10 p.m. Friday and found the store clerk's body.
Investigators said it's too early in the investigation to determine if this was a robbery.
Deputies said surveillance cameras caught the shooting and will use it to help track down the gunman.
