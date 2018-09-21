Sexy version of 'Handmaid's Tale'-style costume yanked

HOUSTON - A social media firestorm has spread after a company advertised a costume that can be described as a sexy version of the Handmaid's Tale garment.

The company selling the outfit, Yandy, has since pulled if off the website, but not before people captured screenshots.

The costume is called the "Brave Red Maiden," and it portrays a more revealing version of the uniform seen in the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale," a fictional story about the future and the oppression of women.

I’m dressing up as existential despair this Halloween pic.twitter.com/fMyuNuuU1g — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 21, 2018

Wow.



It’s like they missed the entire point of the TV series. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/J08KGv8H7W — Alison Prejean (@alisonprejean) September 21, 2018

Someone out there really thought a Sexy #HandmaidsTale costume was a good idea... pic.twitter.com/geH0GdMQwS — James Brophy (@jamesfbrophy) September 21, 2018

Due to the backlash against the costume, the company issued this statement:

"Over the last few hours, it has become obvious that our 'Yandy Brave Red Maiden Costume' is being seen as a symbol of women's oppression, rather than an expression of women's empowerment. This is unfortunate, as it was not our intention on any level. Our initial inspiration to create the piece was through witnessing its use in recent months as a powerful protest image.

"Given the sincere, heartfelt response, supported by numerous personal stories we've received, we are removing the costume from our site."

