Sex trafficking victim's pimp killed as she tries to escape, police say

HOUSTON - A woman described as a victim of sex trafficking, who is originally from Wisconsin, is recovering Saturday morning after an overnight altercation, Houston police said.

The woman left a club she was at after her "pimp" was assaulting her there just before 2:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Hempstead Road. When she left, the pimp began following her, continuing to berate and assault her, Houston police said.

A "good Samaritan" pulled over after he saw the assault and got out of his dark-colored pickup truck to help, Houston police said. The pimp then told the good Samaritan that he has a gun and threatened to shoot him, Houston police said.

The good Samaritan then got in his car in fear of his life and leaves the scene, Houston police said. As the good Samaritan started to pull away, the woman attempted to climb into the truck to leave with him, but the pimp pulled her back, Houston police said.

As he pulled her back, the pimp hit his head on the pavement, Houston police said. The pimp then stood up, walked a short distance and collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Houston police said.

Police are hoping to talk to the good Samaritan to get a statement about what happened. He is not considered a suspect at this time, Houston police said.

The woman had obvious signs of physical assault and was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, Houston police said. She is expected to survive her injuries.

