Severely diabetic man reported missing in Houston area

HOUSTON - A severely diabetic man has been reported missing in the Houston area.

Chris Snelling, 52, was last seen on Dec. 19, when he was out eating with his co-workers that evening after work, officials said.

The Sam Hotel surveillance video shows Snelling went out to smoke a cigarette but doesn't show him coming back, officials said.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.