Several new retailers added at The Galleria Mall

HOUSTON - Several new retailers and new store locations will be opening at The Galleria Mall.

The mall will provide new clothing stores, another makeup store, a spa and dining places, which mean new locations for other stores.

A list of recently opened stores:

Morphe

Amazon Pop-Up Kiosk

Charles Tyrwhitt

Eloquii

Quay Australia

Maison Luisant

A list of stores coming soon:

Breitling

Dance With Me

Invicta

Maje

Musaafer by The Spice Route Company

Popbar

Sandro

