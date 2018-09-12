Several new retailers added at The Galleria Mall

HOUSTON - Several new retailers and new store locations will be opening at The Galleria Mall.
The mall will provide new clothing stores, another makeup store, a spa and dining places, which mean new locations for other stores.
A list of recently opened stores:
- Morphe
- Amazon Pop-Up Kiosk
- Charles Tyrwhitt
- Eloquii
- Quay Australia
- Maison Luisant
A list of stores coming soon:
- Breitling
- Dance With Me
- Invicta
- Maje
- Musaafer by The Spice Route Company
- Popbar
- Sandro
