Several new retailers added at The Galleria Mall

HOUSTON - Several new retailers and new store locations will be opening at The Galleria Mall.

The mall will provide new clothing stores, another makeup store, a spa and dining places, which mean new locations for other stores.

A list of recently opened stores:

  • Morphe
  • Amazon Pop-Up Kiosk
  • Charles Tyrwhitt
  • Eloquii
  • Quay Australia
  • Maison Luisant

A list of stores coming soon:

  • Breitling
  • Dance With Me
  • Invicta
  • Maje
  • Musaafer by The Spice Route Company
  • Popbar
  • Sandro

