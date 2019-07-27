8-year-old boy killed in crash on I-45 north of Willis, authorities say

The aftermath of a deadly crash on I-45 north in Montgomery County on July 27, 2019.

HOUSTON - At least one child is dead in a crash Saturday afternoon involving multiple vehicles on I-45 northbound in Montgomery County.

It happened on the North Freeway, just south of Calvary Road, north of the Willis area.

Three people were transported to the hospital -- 1 woman and two children -- according to Montgomery County officials.

An 8-year-old boy did not survive, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, and another child is in critical condition.

The condition of the woman is not known at this time.

The northbound lanes of I-45 are closed from Calvary Road to Pollard Road, so motorists should expect delays.

Highway 75 north is an alternate route.

