Sen. Cruz, Beto O'Rourke to debate in Houston

Getty Images

At left: U.S. Rep Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) of El Paso speaks during a town hall meeting at the Quail Point Lodge on August 16, 2018, in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. At right: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a rally to launch his re-election campaign…

HOUSTON - Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke have agreed to three upcoming debates, including one in Houston, during their U.S. Senate race.

The hour-long debates will be held in Dallas on Sept. 21; in Houston on Sept. 30; and in San Antonio on Oct. 16.

Here's the information on the three debates:

DEBATE ONE 
Date: Friday, Sept. 21
Time: 6 p.m.
City: Dallas
Location: Southern Methodist University
Topic: Domestic policy
Format: Podiums, moderated with a 240-person audience

DEBATE TWO
Date: Sunday, Sept. 30
Time: 6 p.m.
City: Houston
Location: University of Houston
Topic: Domestic policy
Format: Stools, town hall style with a 250-person audience

DEBATE THREE
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16
Time: 
City: San Antonio
Location: Studio 
Topic: Half domestic policy, half foreign policy
Format: Podiums, moderated with a 120-person audience 

