Sen. Cruz, Beto O'Rourke to debate in Houston

HOUSTON - Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke have agreed to three upcoming debates, including one in Houston, during their U.S. Senate race.
The hour-long debates will be held in Dallas on Sept. 21; in Houston on Sept. 30; and in San Antonio on Oct. 16.
Here's the information on the three debates:
DEBATE ONE
Date: Friday, Sept. 21
Time: 6 p.m.
City: Dallas
Location: Southern Methodist University
Topic: Domestic policy
Format: Podiums, moderated with a 240-person audience
DEBATE TWO
Date: Sunday, Sept. 30
Time: 6 p.m.
City: Houston
Location: University of Houston
Topic: Domestic policy
Format: Stools, town hall style with a 250-person audience
DEBATE THREE
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16
Time:
City: San Antonio
Location: Studio
Topic: Half domestic policy, half foreign policy
Format: Podiums, moderated with a 120-person audience
