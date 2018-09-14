Sen. Cruz, Beto O'Rourke to debate in Houston

At left: U.S. Rep Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) of El Paso speaks during a town hall meeting at the Quail Point Lodge on August 16, 2018, in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. At right: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a rally to launch his re-election campaign…

HOUSTON - Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke have agreed to three upcoming debates, including one in Houston, during their U.S. Senate race.

The hour-long debates will be held in Dallas on Sept. 21; in Houston on Sept. 30; and in San Antonio on Oct. 16.

Here's the information on the three debates:

DEBATE ONE

Date: Friday, Sept. 21

Time: 6 p.m.

City: Dallas

Location: Southern Methodist University

Topic: Domestic policy

Format: Podiums, moderated with a 240-person audience

DEBATE TWO

Date: Sunday, Sept. 30

Time: 6 p.m.

City: Houston

Location: University of Houston

Topic: Domestic policy

Format: Stools, town hall style with a 250-person audience

DEBATE THREE

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16

Time:

City: San Antonio

Location: Studio

Topic: Half domestic policy, half foreign policy

Format: Podiums, moderated with a 120-person audience

