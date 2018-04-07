News

LIVE: Semi-trailer dangles from 610 onto US 59 in NE Houston

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - A semi-trailer was hanging off of 610 onto U.S. 59 Saturday, Houston police said.

Specifically, the crash is located at the U.S. 59 southbound ramp to North Loop East and is blocking 610 westbound traffic, police said. 

Emergency crews arrived on scene just after noon and details of the incident were not yet released. 

A column was damaged in the crash, though no further details were available from police. 

