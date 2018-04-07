LIVE: Semi-trailer dangles from 610 onto US 59 in NE Houston

HOUSTON - A semi-trailer was hanging off of 610 onto U.S. 59 Saturday, Houston police said.

Specifically, the crash is located at the U.S. 59 southbound ramp to North Loop East and is blocking 610 westbound traffic, police said.

Emergency crews arrived on scene just after noon and details of the incident were not yet released.

A column was damaged in the crash, though no further details were available from police.

Heavy truck crash on I-69 Eastex NB connector to I-610 N. Loop WB has ramp closed and could impact mainlanes. Truck and trailer is hanging over ramp. Use caution in area. pic.twitter.com/lQAt9QqkxY — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) April 7, 2018

Ramp from 610 West to 59 South also closed due to 18 Wheeler accident...#HOUTRAFFIC



CC3 https://t.co/KispeZqmlR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 7, 2018

