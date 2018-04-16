Selena would have been 47 years old today

Today marks what would have been Selena Quintanilla-Perez's 47th birthday.

Selena was born on April 16, 1971 in Lake Jackson, which is located near Houston.

Selena debuted in the music scene in 1980 and was a rising star until her death in 1995.

At 23-years-old, Selena broke concert and attendance records at home and abroad.

She became the first Latino singer to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Selena continues to inspire many artists across all music genres.

She made international headlines when she was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar, the founder of the Selena fan club.

Her memory and legacy are honored at the annual Fiesta de la Flor festival in Corpus Christi.

