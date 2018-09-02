Foul play suspected in missing siblings case after car found burned on beach, EquuSearch says

Pictures of Rogelio Escobar and his sister, Dina, who were reported missing in Houston on Aug. 29, 2018.

GALVESTON, Texas - A missing persons search was launched in Galveston Sunday morning after a missing woman's van was found burned on a Galveston beach.

The case was opened a week ago after Houston police said 65-year-old Rogelio Escobar disappeared from his Prudence Drive home in the Hiram Clarke neighborhood.

Neighbors and his family said Escobar took his daily walk to a nearby convenience store about 3:30 p.m., but no one has seen or heard from him since.

"Last time I saw him he was walking to Buffalo Speedway," a neighbor said.

On Tuesday night, Escobar’s 61-year-old sister, Dina Escobar, stopped by his house to look for him, investigators said.

She left the home in her van, which was found around 2 a.m. Thursday burned beyond recognition on the beach in Galveston near 11 Mile Road, Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch said. Even the VIN number on the car had been destroyed, he said.

Miller said they were able to identify the vehicle as Dina Escobar's by a hole in the car near the taillight.

"Our experience over the years working a case like this... We feel as though there's foul play," he said.

Crews are hoping their efforts in Sunday's search will lead to more answers in the case.

