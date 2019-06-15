Search underway for man accused of shooting, injuring deputy after breaking into ex-wife's Katy home

Harris County Sheriff's Office

KATY, Texas - A Harris County Sheriff's Deputy is expected to recover after he was shot in the line of duty Friday night, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Investigators were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 19600 block of Plantation Tree Court in Katy for a report of a domestic disturbance where a man was attempting to break into his ex-wife's home.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Brady Joseph Ray.

The first deputy on the scene was met with gunfire and was struck in his upper leg. A second deputy arrived and began shooting at Ray, who ran inside the home, officials said.

The second deputy transported the first deputy to the hospital in his patrol vehicle to Methodist Hospital in Katy, officials said. He was then transported via LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann in downtown Houston.

Ray ran from the home and deputies are working to locate him.

Investigators said Ray is described as a 40-year-old white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build, wearing black shorts and a gray shirt. He is also armed with a pistol, Gonzalez said.

Deputies do not know if Ray was hit by gunfire.

The ex-wife is cooperating with deputies and is not injured.

