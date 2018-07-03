Search begins for missing 37-year-old woman last seen June 25

HOUSTON - Texas EquuSearch volunteers searched an area in west Houston for a woman missing for more than a week.

Family members of Brittany Burfield, 37, are keeping hope they’ll find her alive and well.

At the request of the Houston Police Department, volunteers with EquuSearch gathered to look for Burfield in a wooded area along Deerwood and Harbor Oaks near Beltway 8.

Crews searched on foot through the thick woods and also rode all-terrain vehicles while combing the area.

It was near where police found her car after she disappeared last Monday.

“We’re gonna use that as our center point, in a way, and then kinda do a 1-mile, 2-mile, 3-mile radius and go out from there, and I think we got a lot of experience and I think all we need now is a little bit of luck to go along with it,” said EquuSearch founder Tim Miller.

Brittany Burfield was last seen at her mother’s home in Sugar Land on June 25.

Her sister said Brittany was very close to their mother and wouldn't leave without telling her.

"(I’m) overwhelmed and scared and terrified. Like, I just really want my sister found,” said Brandy Burfield.

Miller said there was no evidence of foul play, but also no evidence she left on her own.

If you know anything, call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1818 or EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

