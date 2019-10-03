Seabrook's former mayor pro tem guilty of child porn possession

iStock / sodafish

HOUSTON - The former mayor pro tem of Seabrook pleaded guilty Thursday to receiving and possessing child pornography.

Ocal John Miller, 68, served as the chief of police in Martinsville, West Virginia, and was also a city councilman and mayor pro tem in Seabrook.

In June 2016, Miller was identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The organization alerted the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which opened an investigation.

The investigation revealed Miller was using Skype to receive and distribute child pornography.

He also used Dropbox and Kik Messenger to store child porn.

A warrant was executed at Miller's home in Seabrook on March 30, 2017. A computer, iPhone and several digital storage devices were seized.

More than 1,300 images and 1,000 videos of child pornography were found.

Miller pleaded guilty and is set for sentencing on Dec. 12. He faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison for receiving the porn, and a maximum of 10 years in prison for possessing the child porn. He will have to register as a sex offender and faces a $250,000 fine.

