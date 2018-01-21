Amber Alert issued for 18-month-old after mother killed during custody exchange in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - An Ambert Alert was issued Sunday morning as San Antonio police locate a murder suspect who took off with his 18-month-old son following a child exchange that ended in the death of suspect's estranged partner.

Police were called to the 10400 block of Arbor Bluff around 8 a.m. for assistance in a child exchange, while en route to the home, another call came out for shots fired.

When police arrived at the home, they found the 18-month-old's mother fatally shot at the doorstep.

Police said the 37-year-old suspect identified as Richard Conception, took the toddler in a white 2016 Toyota Tundra. The suspect vehicle has a license plate that reads GH58MH with an Alaska sticker and a "Don't Tread on Me" flag with a snake. Police said the suspect also has a specialty "bronze star" license plate.

Those who see the truck are asked to call 911.

Police said the 18-month-old's father had moved out approximately three months ago and since the separation, authorities had been called out to the home several times for "domestic issues."

Authorities have various leads as to where the suspect could be going, but have not yet found the man.

Police chief William McManus said the suspect spent some time in the military, but is not sure whether the man is active duty. Homicide investigators have been in contact with at least one of the military bases in the area.

Authorities are working on getting an AMBER Alert out for the 18-month-old child.

