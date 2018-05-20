Santa Fe High School baseball team to play first game since deadly shooting

HOUSTON - The show must go on is Saturday's mantra as Santa Fe High School and Kingwood Park square off for a division playoff baseball game.

A Kingwood Park baseball player said support and love tonight will come from both sides and that everyone is family.

More Headlines

The Santa Fe baseball players were cheered on by family and friends before taking off to the game.

The coach told KPRC 2 that two of his players, Trent Beazley, a catcher on the team, and Rome Shubert, a starting pitcher, were injured in Friday's shooting and had to be treated.

The coach said Beazley was grazed on his side by a bullet and Shubert was shot in the head, but both are miraculously OK. Both teens attended the game to show support.

The opposing team wore shirts that read "Santa Fe Strong" at Saturday night's game.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.