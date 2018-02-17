SAISD police officer arrested, accused of causing wrong-way crash on Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Independent School District police officer was arrested early Thursday after investigators said she caused a wreck while driving the wrong way on Loop 1604.

Christina Vasquez, 29, faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.

According to a blood draw warrant, San Antonio Police Department officers responded to North Loop 1604 and Gold Canyon Road around 2:25 a.m. Thursday.

Officers said Vasquez was seen driving a vehicle west in the eastbound lanes before it crashed into another vehicle.

Vasquez, who has worked for SAISD since June 2016 and was off duty at the time of the wreck, was described at the scene as staggering and swaying, according to the warrant.

At one point Vasquez mistakenly told an officer she had been on Highway 281 when the crash happened.

The warrant does not indicate if anyone was injured in the crash.

An SAISD spokeswoman confirmed Friday afternoon that Vasquez has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of a district investigation.

