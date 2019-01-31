Roger Clemens' son, friend, assaulted by bouncers at Concrete Cowboy on NYE, lawsuit says

Conner Capel's injuries sustained at Concrete Cowboy, according to a lawsuit filed against the bar.

HOUSTON - A Houston bar is being sued after Roger Clemens' son and one of his friends, both minor-league baseball players, were assaulted by bouncers on New Year's Eve, according to the lawsuit.

Kacy Clemens and Conner Capel were assaulted at Concrete Cowboy before having a drink at the party, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says Kacy Clemens and Capel were singled out by a bouncer and asked to move while they were trying to order their first drink of the night.

Kacy Clemens and Capel moved, but a Concrete Cowboy bouncer tried to throw both of them out of the bar anyway, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says other bouncers and staff physically assaulted Kacy Clemens and Capel.

When police arrived, one of the bouncers was arrested for assault, the lawsuit says. Police found no evidence that Kacy Clemens or Capel were intoxicated, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit goes on to say that Concrete Cowboy's bouncers and staff have assaulted other patrons in the past.

"The culture of Concrete Cowboy need to be exposed for what it is -- bouncers that make it their mission to brutalize and assault patrons who they perceive to not follow their orders," attorney Randy Sorrels said. "The bouncers picked on the wrong group of innocent young men in this instance and we intend to bring the employees, managers and owners of Concrete Cowboy to justice."

Concrete Cowboy is located at 5317 Washington Ave.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.