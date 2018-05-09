Rockets: High performing AND high fashion

HOUSTON - They are killing it in the playoffs and now moving on to the Western Conference Finals. But the Rockets are also killing the fashion game.

Have you seen what the players wear when they arrive at the Toyota Center and other arenas? I'm not one who can easily recognize designers, but even I know these guys are wearing some high-fashion labels.

I wanted to know more, so I enlisted the help of KPRC2 anchor Sara Donchey. She can spot a designer piece from a mile away (she can also find deals that would make your head spin, but that's another story).

Here's how it went down: I screen-grabbed about a dozen photos from the Rockets official Instagram and texted them to Sara. Within seconds she sent me descriptions/designers/prices for several of the pieces worn by the players in the photos.

You ready for this? The price tags may make your eyes pop out of your head.

The shirt James Harden wore before and after Game 5 against the Jazz on Tuesday night may have looked like a plain white T-shirt to you and me. But no. It was definitely not plain. The Balenciaga Bal Sinners oversized tee set Harden back about $450.

James Harden in Balenciaga

Trevor Ariza is also on the style train. On May 4 he wore a pink Gucci cotton sweatshirt with a teddy bear on it. Bright, fun, and expensive. A little online searching revealed it costs $1,390.

Trevor Ariza in Gucci

Clint Capela is the king of blocks on the hardwood, but off the court he could also be called the king of fashion. Capela looked like a male model wearing a Givenchy sleeveless hoodie before the May 4 game. That goes for about $725.

Clint Capela in Givenchy

P.J. Tucker is tough as nails in a game setting, but he's also confident enough in his masculinity to rock a floral jacket. The one he work on May 4 was Gucci and it costs $2,600.

PJ Tucker in Gucci

On April 15, Harden looked like he just stepped off a runway with a Stella McCartney shirt inspired by the work of Japanese artist Pater Sato. That costs $1,070.

James Harden in Stella McCartney

Chris Paul is another Rocket who dresses to the nine's before games. His RTA 90's printed two-tone cotton sweatshirt that he wore on April 18 comes with a $605 price tag.

Chris Paul in RTA 90s

Honestly, I'm a simple girl. All these fancy outfits look super nice (and I'm proud our Rockets are representing Houston well) but I'm just as impressed with Gerald Green's throwbacks to Houston sports teams. He's worn Rockets, Astros and Oilers throwback jerseys for his game arrivals.

Gerald Green in Rockets throwback jersey

Gerald Green in Oilers throwback jersey

Gerald Green in Astros throwback jersey

So now you know. The Rockets are fantastic dressers. You can keep track of their high-fashion wardrobe on the Rockets Instagram page (that's where I found all these pictures).

As long as they play as well as they dress, I know H-Town sports fans will be happy!

