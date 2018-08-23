Robbers rape adult store worker during northeast Houston holdup, police say

HOUSTON - A woman who works at an adult store was raped Thursday by two people who were robbing the northeast Houston shop, police said.

The robbery was reported about 3:20 a.m. at the Exotic Adult Superstore near Eastex Freeway and Bender Road.

Houston police said four armed people walked into the store, disarmed the security guard, took his keys and demanded money from a woman working at the store. Police said at least two of them sexually assaulted the woman, who was able to trigger the panic alarm.

As officers were arriving at the scene, some of the robbers ran out of the back door and others jumped into the guard’s vehicle and fled, police said.

Police said officers chased the vehicle down the Eastex Freeway, where it crashed into the pillar of a freeway overpass at Aldine Mail Route Road.

KPRC A car is badly damaged after crashing into the pillar of an Eastex Freeway overpass in northeast Houston on Aug. 23, 2018.

Some of the robbers jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, but one, who appeared to have been injured, was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

